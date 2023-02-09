When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 5:30 PM

Where: Meeting room at Municipal Building at 21 School Street, Damariscotta

The Select Board has called a Special Town Meeting

on the following:

Proposed amendments of the Land Use Ordinance. The intent is to streamline & define items not previously defined as well as clarify processes. These miscellaneous changes are intended to non-substantive.

Proposed amendments of the Site Plan Review Ordinance. The changes would remove the flow chart currently included and give the process more flow. The amendments proposed would clean up the ordinance and make it more succinct. No policy changes proposed, just reformatting to make it easier to read.

Proposed amendments of the Subdivision Ordinance. Changes include; defining items not previously defined, streamline the timeline and processes. All changes are non- substantive.

Transfer Agreement, Sewer Easement for lines in Municipal Parking Lot.

Draft changes will be available on the Town’s website

or at the Clerk’s Office.

