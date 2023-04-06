Please take notice that Lamb Family Homestead Corp. 947 Blue Ridge Avenue, Atlanta. GA 30306. 207-542-2421 (agent) is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 480-A thru 480-BB on or about April 5, 2023.

The application is for Shoreline stabilization along 45 feet of

shoreline adjacent to an existing cottage.

The cottage building is being restored including replacing the support pilings and raising the living space elevation by 2’ to meet FEMA regulations.

At the following location: 35 Roderick Road, South Bristol, Maine

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in South Bristol, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection:

MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office,

17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333

