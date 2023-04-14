The Boothbay Harbor Sewer District will be holding a public

hearing on April 17, 2023, on increasing the Septage Disposal

Fee to $0.30 per gallon. The hearing will start at 5:00 P.M. at

the District’s offi ce on 27 Sea Street in Boothbay Harbor. All

septage haulers are urged to attend. The District will offer virtual

attendance via Zoom. The following are the sign in credentials to

attend virtually:

Meeting URL:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87984094788?pwd=cUZRM0dvUGNC

SjRwODVyaHl2MTRBUT09

Meeting ID: 879 8409 4788

Pass Code: 505207

Please direct any questions or requests for information to Chris

Higgins, Superintendent, at (207) 633-4663.

