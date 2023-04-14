The Boothbay Harbor Sewer District will be holding a public
hearing on April 17, 2023, on increasing the Septage Disposal
Fee to $0.30 per gallon. The hearing will start at 5:00 P.M. at
the District’s offi ce on 27 Sea Street in Boothbay Harbor. All
septage haulers are urged to attend. The District will offer virtual
attendance via Zoom. The following are the sign in credentials to
attend virtually:
Meeting URL:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87984094788?pwd=cUZRM0dvUGNC
SjRwODVyaHl2MTRBUT09
Meeting ID: 879 8409 4788
Pass Code: 505207
Please direct any questions or requests for information to Chris
Higgins, Superintendent, at (207) 633-4663.
Public Notice 2023 Septage Fee Increase Public Hearing
The Boothbay Harbor Sewer District will be holding a public