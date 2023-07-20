The Edgecomb Harbor Master is scheduled to begin the town’s mooring survey and mapping project the week of July 23, 2023.

The mooring survey and mapping project was recommended by the Edgecomb Waterfront Committee, and the funding was recently approved by the voters at the annual town meeting.

Because it is unknown how many moorings exist in Edgecomb and how many are used, the Waterfront Committee recommended that an on-the-water survey be conducted and that all mooring balls in the town’s three rivers be mapped. The results of the survey will be reviewed by the Waterfront Committee to determine if there may be recommendations for any next steps.

Please contact the Harbor Master, Terry Stockwell, at 207-462-5492 should you have any questions.

