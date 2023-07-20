Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

PUBLIC NOTICE TOWN OF EDGECOMB

at

The Edgecomb Harbor Master is scheduled to begin the town’s mooring survey and mapping project the week of July 23, 2023.
The mooring survey and mapping project was recommended by the Edgecomb Waterfront Committee, and the funding was recently approved by the voters at the annual town meeting.

Because it is unknown how many moorings exist in Edgecomb and how many are used, the Waterfront Committee recommended that an on-the-water survey be conducted and that all mooring balls in the town’s three rivers be mapped. The results of the survey will be reviewed by the Waterfront Committee to determine if there may be recommendations for any next steps.

Please contact the Harbor Master, Terry Stockwell, at 207-462-5492 should you have any questions.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^