Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

PUBLIC NOTICE TOWN OF WISCASSET

at

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on April 22, 2024 in the municipal building meetingroom on the application of Wiscasset Ford for a proposed addition and parking lot improvements at 378 Bath Road, Wiscasset, Tax Map Lot U-12, Lots 3, 4A, 6, 7, and 8A.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^