The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on April 22, 2024 in the municipal building meetingroom on the application of Wiscasset Ford for a proposed addition and parking lot improvements at 378 Bath Road, Wiscasset, Tax Map Lot U-12, Lots 3, 4A, 6, 7, and 8A.

