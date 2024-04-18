Frances Perkins Center (the “Center”), requests proposals for a Cost Plus Fee basis for work at the Frances Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark. The work includes restoration of a portion of the ell between the main house and the barn to rebuild floor structural system, insulate and provide interior wall sheathing and ceilings, install a concrete floor and public access restroom, replace former carriage house doors with insulated windows and install new exterior barn doors, insulate second floor ell, install sheetrock, and run electrical service to second floor.

All of the formerly unheated space will be heated for year-round use. The work takes place at 478 River Road, Newcastle, Maine. The project is partially funded with federal funds and all work and administration must comply with federal regulations for procurement. The successful bidder must certify that they are not suspended or debarred from participating in federal contracts. All work must be performed in accordance with documents prepared by Spencer Preservation Group, 41 Valley Road, Nahant, MA 01908 (617 227-2675) and distributed by Spencer Preservation Group electronically. Work must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Treatment of Historic Properties. Bidders must demonstrate 5 years of experience with similar properties. The Frances Perkins Center is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity owner/purchaser. The bidder’s attention is directed to all applicable federal, state and local government regulations regarding affirmative action/equal opportunity requirements. Failure to comply will result in rejection of a bid or termination of a contract. Proposals will be evaluated on the basis of price, previous experience, ability to perform on a timely basis and references Proposals must be delivered electronically to doug@spencerpreservationgroup.com and by paper to Frances Perkins Homestead, 478 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553 no later than 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 to be eligible for consideration.

