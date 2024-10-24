The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

PUBLIC NOTICE

at

Blue Sky Towers IV proposes to build a 185-foot Self-Support Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 29 Starter Drive, Nobleboro, Lincoln County, ME, 04543. The coordinates of the site are Lat: 44-8-48.4074, Long: -69-27-0.18. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Mitra Rahimi, m.rahimi@trileaf.com, 2550 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78704, 512-519-9388.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^