PUBLIC NOTICE

Blue Sky Towers IV proposes to build a 185-foot Self-Support Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 29 Starter Drive, Nobleboro, Lincoln County, ME, 04543. The coordinates of the site are Lat: 44-8-48.4074, Long: -69-27-0.18. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Mitra Rahimi, m.rahimi@trileaf.com, 2550 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78704, 512-519-9388.

