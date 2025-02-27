Please take notice that Mark Saudek, 622 Worcester Rd., Baltimore, MD 21286, 207-350-5966 (agent) is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. §§ 480-A thru 480-BB on or about Feb 24, 2025.

The application is for reconfiguration of pier with 2′ and 4′ increased elevation at the following location: Pig Cove, Pound Road, Southport.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

For Federally licensed, permitted, or funded activities in the Coastal Zone, review of this application shall also constitute the State’s consistency review in accordance with the Maine Coastal Program pursuant to Section 307 of the federal Coastal Zone Management Act, 16 U.S.C. § 1456. (Delete if not applicable.)

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Southport, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent to the regional office Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333.

