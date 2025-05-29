PUBLIC NOTICE

TO THE VOTERS OF Boothbay: You are hereby notified that a District budget validation referendum election will be held at the

Boothbay Town Office, 1011 Wiscasset Road in the Town of Boothbay on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 and TO THE VOTERS OF Boothbay Harbor: You are hereby notified that a District budget validation referendum election will be held at the Boothbay Harbor Town Office, 11 Howard Street in the Town of Boothbay Harbor on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

For the purpose of determining the following articles:

Article 1A: To elect a moderator to preside at said meeting.

Article 1: Do you favor approving the Boothbay-Boothbay

Harbor Community School District budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest District budget meeting?

The voting on Article 1 shall be by secret ballot referendum. The polls will be opened immediately after election of the moderator following commencement of the meeting at 8:00 A.M. and closed at 6:00 P.M.

The Registrar of Voters shall hold office hours while the polls are open to correct any error in or change a name or address on the voting list; to accept the registration of any person eligible to vote and to accept new enrollments.

A person who is not registered as a voter may not vote in any election.

