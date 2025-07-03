Morgan Myer of 1538 Back Cove Road, Waldoboro, ME, is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act (NRPA) permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on or about July 15, 2025.

The application is for the construction of a permanent dock extending approximately 18 feet into the intertidal zone at the property located at 1538 Back Cove Road, Waldoboro. The dock is proposed for recreational use.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the application processing period.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Augusta during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Waldoboro, Maine.

Written public comments may be sent by email to LandOnCall@maine.gov or by mail to the regional office in Augusta where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Augusta Main Office and Central Maine Regional Office, 17 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0017.

27

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

