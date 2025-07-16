The Wiscasset School Department will host a special meeting to present the proposed FY26 budget to residents prior to its Special Town Meeting. The presentation will begin at 5:30pm on Wednesday July 23 at the Wiscasset Elementary School, 83 Federal Street. The Special Town Meeting: School Budget will begin at 6:00, also at the Wiscasset Elementary School.

