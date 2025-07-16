The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

PUBLIC NOTICE WISCASSET SCHOOL DEPARTMENT

at

The Wiscasset School Department will host a special meeting to present the proposed FY26 budget to residents prior to its Special Town Meeting. The presentation will begin at 5:30pm on Wednesday July 23 at the Wiscasset Elementary School, 83 Federal Street. The Special Town Meeting: School Budget will begin at 6:00, also at the Wiscasset Elementary School.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^