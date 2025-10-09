Please take notice that:

Philip & Carla Sewall

126 Englebrekt Road

Edgecomb, ME 04556

207-233-9326

prsewall@ymail.com

are intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S. §§480-A through 480-KK on or about 10/15/25.

The application is for construction of a recreational dock at their residential property at 126 Englebrekt Road in Edgecomb, Tax Map R01 Lot 28-14.

A request for a public hearing must be received by the Department in writing no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the application processing period.

For Federally licensed, permitted, or funded activities in the Coastal Zone, review of this application shall also constitute the State’s consistency review in accordance with the Maine Coastal Program pursuant to Section 307 of the federal Coastal Zone Management Act, 16 U.S.C. § 1456.

The application will be filed for public inspection on the DEP’s website at: https://www.maine.gov/dep/mels/hub.html.

Written public comments may be sent through the website. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Belfast, Maine.

For more information on how to submit public comment with the DEP, please go to the DEP’s website: https://www.maine.gov/dep/publications/is-public.html

