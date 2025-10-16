PUBLIC NOTICE

The Lincoln County News
Blue Sky Towers IV, LLC proposes to build a 192-foot lattice Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 2734 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, Lincoln County, ME 04572. Lat: 44.036383, Long: -69.32582. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1312679.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS ‐ Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Ashley Walters, a.walters@trileaf.com, 9 Cornerstone Square #314 Westford, MA 01886, 410-853-7128.

 


