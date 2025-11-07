The Lincoln County News
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that 634 River Road LLC (the “Applicant”), intends to file a Natural Resources Protection Act Permit By Rule application and a Stormwater Management Law Permit By rule application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A. § 480-A through 489-E and § 480-A through 480-KK, and 38 M.R.S. § 420- D and 38 M.R.S. § 344(7), on or about October 30, 2025.

The application is for a production facility with associated parking area, utilities, and stormwater infrastructure. The project site is located at 634 River Road in Edgecomb.

A copy of the application may also be seen on the DEP website: https://www.maine.gov/dep/mels/hub.html and at the municipal offices in Standish, Maine after the filing date.

The DEP review period for a Stormwater PBR application is 14 calendar days. The DEP review period for a NRPA PBR application is 20 working days. A decision made by the Commissioner to approve a PBR is appealable to the Board of Environmental Protection. An aggrieved person must file the appeal within 30 days of the date of a final license decision of the Commissioner. An appeal must be filed in accordance with Section 23 of the Department’s Chapter 2 rules, Processing of Applications and Other Administrative Matters. For more information, please visit: https://www.maine.gov/dep/publications/is-appeal.html

