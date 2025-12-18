PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates dba Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility on an existing building located at 51 Main Street, Newcastle, Lincoln County, ME 04553. The modifications will consist of the collocation of antennas at approximately 68 ft above ground level (measured to the center of the antennas) on the 97 ft tall building. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 250056343PR, EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, or at (617) 715-1822.

