Please take notice that: Heron Island Village Improvement Society (HIVIS), P.O. Box 2273, 15 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME 04116; through its agent: Daniel Long, 617-721-0919, akadbl666@gmail.com; is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S. §§ 480‐A through 480‐KK on or about: March 19, 2026.

The application is for: replacement of a 4’x40’ runway with a 4.5’x50’ runway and installation of Storm Gallows (consisting of 2 pilings and a crossbeam to allow lifting the runway during storms and to facilitate runway storage) at the following location: Inner Heron Island, South Bristol, ME, Tax Map 4/Lot 9.

A request for a public hearing must be received by the Department, in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the application processing period.

For Federally licensed, permitted, or funded activities in the Coastal Zone, review of this application shall also constitute the State’s consistency review in accordance with the Maine Coastal Program pursuant to Section 307 of the federal Coastal Zone Management Act, 16 U.S.C. §1456.

The application will be filed for public inspection on the DEP’s website at: https://www.maine.gov/dep/mels/hub.html.

Written public comments may be sent through the website. A copy of the application may also be seen at the South Bristol Town Office, 470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole, ME 04573.

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