Public Notice: Asbestos- Containing Materials

at

Annual notification requirements in accordance with Section 763.93 of the Asbestos Emergency Response Act (AHERA). AHERA requires that all school buildings be visually inspected by accredited inspectors to identify all asbestos-containing building materials (ACBM) that may be present in the school environment. Reports and Records for Lincoln Academy are on file at the school. The AMP is available for review during school hours, Monday through Friday

