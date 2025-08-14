PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that: Trillium Engineering Group (TEG) – On Behalf of Helene M. Goldberg Trust, 189 Main St. Suite 200 Yarmouth, ME 04096 – (207) 307-0872 is intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S. §§480-A through 480-KK on or about: August 2025.

The application is for: shoreline stabilization project using riprap/fill and native plantings to secure the eroding shoreline at the following location: 172 McFarland Shore Rd. New Harbor, Maine 04554.

A request for a public hearing must be received by the Department in writing no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the Commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the application processing period.

For Federally licensed, permitted, or funded activities in the Coastal Zone, review of this application shall also constitute the State’s consistency review in accordance with the Maine Coastal Program pursuant to Section 307 of the federal Coastal Zone Management Act, 16 U.S.C. §1456.

The application will be filed for public inspection on the DEP’s website at: https://www.maine.gov/dep/mels/hub.html.

Written public comments may be sent through the website. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal offices in Bristol Maine.

For more information on how to submit public comment with the DEP, please go to the DEP’s website: https://www.maine.gov/dep/publications/is-public.html.

