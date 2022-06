This notice is for the removal and/or destruction of abandoned property.

White Birches Holdings LLC dba White Birches Mobile Home Park will remove and/or destroy a 1985 Astro Mobile Home situated at 11 Hutchings Rd. in Damariscotta.

Anyone with a lien or interest in this property should contact White Birches Holdings LLC at 15 Hutchings Rd. Damariscotta Maine 04543 within 5 days of notice

