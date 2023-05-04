Advanced Search
Public Notice of Bid Sheepscot Valley RSU #12

at

Ground Maintenance/Plowing and Snow Removal for the RSU 12 Superintendent’s Office, Somerville, Windsor School, Chelsea School, and Whitefield School 2023-2024. Ground Maintenance for Palermo Consolidated School, 2023. Bid closing date: May 12, 2023 12:00 noon.
Bid proposal packets are available online at www.svrsu.org under Documents.
For more information contact
Larry Dancer, Dir. of Operations 207-557-4040

