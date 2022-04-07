Wiscasset Ambulance Service is applying to the Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services to license Wiscasset Ambulance Service as a ground-ambulance transporting service at the EMT level permitted to provide care at the Paramedic some calls, to add the Town of Alna, Maine as a primary service area. There is no change to the way the public will request emergency services; citizens should continue to call 911 for all emergencies.

The public is invited to make comments regarding the proposed application. Comments must be received by the Board of Emergency Medical Services within 30 calendar days of the publication of this notice. Comments must be mailed to Maine EMS, 152 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0152.

