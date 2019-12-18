As of Wednesday, December 11, 2019, nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Offi ce for the following positions

which will be vacated at the conclusion of the Annual March Town Meeting. That meeting will be held on March 20 and 21, 2020.

First Selectman, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor 2 year term School Committee Member 3 year term Road Commissioner 1 year term.

At least 25, but no more than 100, signatures of registered voters from the Town of Alna are required on nomination papers.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is 6 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020. Note: The town offi ce will be open on that day from 5pm to 6pm to allow for this.

Town Clerk’s Office hours are Tuesday 8am-noon, Wednesday 10am-5pm, Thursday 2-6pm and Friday 8am to noon.

Elizabeth J. Brown

Town Clerk

