Public Notice – Town Of Newcastle

Where: Newcastle Fire Station Community Room 86 River Rd

When: Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen invites residents and landowners to attend a Community Conversation concerning the latest draft of the new Core Zoning Code and to learn how this code impacts their property.

When: Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing regarding the proposed Core Zoning Code.

All residents and landowners are invited to attend.

