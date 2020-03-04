Where: Newcastle Fire Station Community Room 86 River Rd
When: Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
The Newcastle Board of Selectmen invites residents and landowners to attend a Community Conversation concerning the latest draft of the new Core Zoning Code and to learn how this code impacts their property.
When: Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
The Newcastle Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing regarding the proposed Core Zoning Code.
All residents and landowners are invited to attend.
Public Notice – Town Of Newcastle
