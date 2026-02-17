The Lincoln County Recovery Community Center, at 3 Hall St. in Newcastle, will be offering a basic cooking class from 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 19 until March 26.
The class is free and open to all.
For more information, call 563-6374.
