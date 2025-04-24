TO THE VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF BOOTHBAY: and TO THE VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF BOOTHBAY HARBOR:

You are hereby notified that a Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District referendum election will be held on

Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 8 am to 6 pm at the Boothbay Town Office, 7 Corey Lane in the Town of Boothbay for Boothbay

voters And Boothbay Harbor Town Office, 11 Howard Street in the Town of Boothbay Harbor at for Boothbay Harbor voters for the purpose of determining the following article:

Article 1: Do you favor authorizing the Board of Trustees of Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District (the

“District”) to issue bonds or notes in the name of the District for minor capital purposes in an amount not to exceed $1.6 million

to make life safety improvements and critical repairs at Boothbay Region Elementary School and Boothbay Region High School?

