REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT NO. 40

P.O. BOX 701 • 1070 HEALD HIGHWAY • UNION, MAINE 04862

INVITATION TO BID • REAL ESTATE BUYER’S AGENT

Regional School Unit No. 40 hereby invites sealed bids for a six-month brokerage services contract to serve RSU 40 as Buyer’s Real Estate Agent to identify, and to assist with purchase offers, negotiations, and closing on, a parcel of real estate to be located in RSU 40 at a suitable site for development as a school bus garage and maintenance facility. Any purchase offer shall be made on an option agreement or purchase and sales agreement prepared or approved by RSU 40’s legal counsel, and shall contain terms allowing RSU 40 to submit the purchase and financing to referendum approval by RSU 40 voters as required by law and to perform other standard due diligence. Bids shall state the method and terms or amount of compensation. Bids shall include a proposed buyer’s agent contract on a standard industry form. A bidder must be a licensed real estate agent.

Bids must be in writing, sealed, with the outside wrapper or envelope plainly marked as follows:

Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Bid,

not to be opened until April 14, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Bids will be received at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools, Regional School Unit 40, P.O. Box 701, 1070 Heald Highway, Union, ME 04862, until April 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. and bids be opened on April 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Any bidder submitting a bid hereby certifies that no member of the School Board, agent, or employee of RSU 40 is pecuniary interested in the bid; that the proposal is made in good faith without fraud, collusion, or connection of any kind with any other bidder for the same services; and that the bidder is competing solely on their own behalf without connection with, or obligation to, any undisclosed person or firm. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a school board member otherwise qualified may submit a sealed bid only if that board member has disclosed their interest at a public RSU 40 school board meeting and recused themselves in advance of bidding from all matters relating to the bid and the award of a contract for these services.

The School Board reserves the right at its sole discretion to waive any informality or irregularity in any bid, to reject any or all bids, wholly or in part, to call for rebids, to negotiate with any bidder, or to accept any bid even if that bid is not the lowest, if the School Board deems it to be in the best interest of RSU 40.

