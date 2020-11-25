Advanced Search
Reminder: Dog License Renewal Time is Here!

The Town of Nobleboro & the State of Maine require that all dogs over the age of 6 months be licensed annually and wear a dog tag. Proof of Rabies Certificate is needed when you register your dog.
Licenses must be renewed at the Town Office on or before January 1, 2021.
There will be a Late Fee of $25.00 added to the license fee starting February 1, 2021
To avoid the late fee be sure to register your dog(s) early!
Thank you, Town of Nobleboro

