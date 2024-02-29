Advanced Search
Republican Caucus

at

For Lincoln County Maine, the towns of Alna, Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Edgecomb, Jefferson, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Somerville, Southport, Westport Island, Wiscasset and Whitefield will caucus on Saturday, March 2 at the Water of Life Lutheran Church, 618 US R1, Newcastle between 10:00AM and 12:00PM.

These caucuses are being called by Lincoln County Republican Committee Chair Patty Minerich. Per Maine law, political parties caucus biennially to elect state convention delegates, county committee members and conduct other business. Unenrolled and new municipal voters may register to vote or enroll as a Republican for 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

