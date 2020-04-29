Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Request for Bid Two-Way Radios and Repeater System

The Wiscasset Fire Department, in conjunction with Wiscasset Emergency Medical Service, is requesting sealed bids to upgrade its radio system to include new 2 way radios and implement a repeater system.
The bid should consist of prices for the following pieces of equipment:
• Fifteen (15) 50 watt or greater 2-way mobile radios
• Thirty (30) 5 watt or greater 2-way portable radios including speaker mic
• One (1) 25-50 watt base repeater and all antennas, equipment, parts and labor necessary to install at a current tower facility. The repeater should be digital and analog capable.
• Licensing for the new repeater system
Bids should be returned to the town of Wiscasset no later than Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Board of Selectmen meeting on May 19, 2020 via teleconferencing, time to be determined.

Please mail to:
Town of Wiscasset
“FD/EMS Radio Bid”
51 Bath Rd.
Wiscasset, Maine 04578

