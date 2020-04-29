The Wiscasset Fire Department, in conjunction with Wiscasset Emergency Medical Service, is requesting sealed bids to upgrade its radio system to include new 2 way radios and implement a repeater system.

The bid should consist of prices for the following pieces of equipment:

• Fifteen (15) 50 watt or greater 2-way mobile radios

• Thirty (30) 5 watt or greater 2-way portable radios including speaker mic

• One (1) 25-50 watt base repeater and all antennas, equipment, parts and labor necessary to install at a current tower facility. The repeater should be digital and analog capable.

• Licensing for the new repeater system

Bids should be returned to the town of Wiscasset no later than Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Board of Selectmen meeting on May 19, 2020 via teleconferencing, time to be determined.

Please mail to:

Town of Wiscasset

“FD/EMS Radio Bid”

51 Bath Rd.

Wiscasset, Maine 04578

