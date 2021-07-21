The Town of Wiscasset (“Town”) requests proposals for the cleanup of certain debris and refuse located at residential property at 467 Lowelltown Road, Wiscasset, Maine, more particularly described as Map R02 Lot 017-G on the Town of Wiscasset’s Assessor’s Map (the “Property”).

PRE-BID SITE INSPECTION: All parties wishing to submit bids are required to attend a site inspection to assess the scope of work and cleanup on July 27, 2021. Those interested in submitting a bid and attending the pre-bid site inspection must contact the Town of Wiscasset Code Enforcement Offi cer no later than July 26, 2021.

SUBMISSION AND OPENING: Sealed proposals in envelopes plainly marked, “Proposal for Cleanup of 467 Lowelltown Road, Wiscasset, Maine” addressed to Dennis Simmons – Town Manager, 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, Maine 04578 are due no later than 5 (five) P.M. August 3, 2021, and will be opened and read aloud at the Wiscasset Selectboard meeting starting at 6 (six) P.M. on August 3, 2021. The Town reserves the right to reject any bid which does not conform to this Request for Proposal.

For full bid requirements, contact Bruce Mullins, Code Enforcement Officer at 882-8200 ext. 7.

