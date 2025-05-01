The Town of Alna is seeking proposals for curbside residential solid waste & recyclable collection and transport. Advertisement for bid and scope of work documents can be found on the Town of Alna’s website at www.alna.maine.gov, picked up at the Alna Town Office, or requested by email at alnaclerk@gmail.com.

Bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Alna Town Office, 1574 Alna Road, Alna Maine 04535. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud during the Select Board Meeting on May 29, 2025 at 6:00PM.

