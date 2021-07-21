Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Request for Proposal for Snowplowing Town of Dresden Roads

at

The Town of Dresden is seeking bid proposals to supply snowplowing services for the 2021-22 season October 15, 2021-May 15, 2022 with Town of Dresden supplying sand and salt and other ice control measures for the 36 +/- miles of roads in the Town of Dresden. A three-year contract will be available after the first year. The request for proposals (RFP) is posted at www.townofdresden.com/plowingroads.RFP.

Bids are requested by no later September 1, 2021; bids will remain open until Contractor is found.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^