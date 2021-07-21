Request for Proposal for Snowplowing Town of Dresden Roads

The Town of Dresden is seeking bid proposals to supply snowplowing services for the 2021-22 season October 15, 2021-May 15, 2022 with Town of Dresden supplying sand and salt and other ice control measures for the 36 +/- miles of roads in the Town of Dresden. A three-year contract will be available after the first year. The request for proposals (RFP) is posted at www.townofdresden.com/plowingroads.RFP.

Bids are requested by no later September 1, 2021; bids will remain open until Contractor is found.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

