Request for Proposal for Snowplowing Town Properties of Dresden

The Town of Dresden is seeking bid proposals to supply snowplowing services to include sand and salt and other ice control measures for the Town of Dresden properties which include: Dresden Fire Station #1; Dresden Fire Station #2/ Pownalborough Hall Complex; Old Dresden Town Hall; Dresden Town Office; Dresden Transfer Station/Recycling Center; and Dresden Water Department. Start date October 15, 2021-May 15, 2022. The request for proposals (RFP) is posted at www.townofdresden.com/plowingproperties.RFP.
Bids are requested by no later September 1, 2021; bids will remain open until Contractor is found.

