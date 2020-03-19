For: Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, ME 04348

Phone: 207-549-7491

The Jefferson School Department, administratively managed by the Central Lincoln County School System (AOS 93),

is accepting proposals for snow plowing, deicing, and snow removal services, as well as campus grounds maintenance services, for the period 1 May, 2020, to 30 April, 2023, at the Jefferson Village School campus on an as needed basis.

The proposals can be submitted under the following scenarios:

• Snowplowing, De-icing, and Snow Removal (as a group) only or;

• Campus Mowing and Grounds Maintenance (as a group) only or;

• Both services (individual costs for each service broken out)

The District reserves the right to accept and/or reject any or all proposals, or to award multiple contracts, as may be deemed in the best interest of the District.

Scope of Work

• Snowplowing, De-icing, and Snow Removal

Work will include, but is not limited to, plowing/removing snow from the parking lots and walkways. De-icing agents shall be applied to all parking areas and walkways immediately after snow removal. Building to be kept open for Emergency Services at all times.

De-icing agents must be environmentally friendly and approved as safe for use on concrete and asphalt surfaces.

All walkways to be cleared of snow and treated before 7:30 when school is open.

All parking lots and walkway to be kept in safe walkable condition during the school day.

Snow shall be placed in areas that will prevent melt water from draining back onto cleared surfaces.

• Campus Mowing & Grounds Maintenance

Work to include, but not limited to, mowing all campus grounds (to include sports playing surfaces) to safe and desired heights, removal of mowed grass (as necessary), and limited pruning, trimming, and maintenance of planted trees and shrubbery on the property. Annual retention area maintained including bush hogging and cleanup. Flower beds at main entry to be re-mulched in the spring and maintained throughout the growing season.

The term of the contract shall be for three years with the option to extend for additional years, both parties agreeing. The contract may be terminated by either party upon thirty days’ written notice. Prices for individual, specific services within the scope of work may also be included (i.e. tree removal – $XX). All other work done is to be quoted and approved by Facilities Manager / Principal.

The vendor must:

A. Possess appropriate business licenses.

B. Provide all travel.

C. Provide equipment list of appropriate equipment in safe and good working condition.

D. References – Contractor must present proof of ability to perform required work.

Bids for this RFP shall be accepted until 3 pm, March 30th, 2020. Bids may be submitted by mail or email, however, all bids must include:

• proof of contractor insurance and W-9 information

• provide equipment list and list of employees working on site

• a certification that a formal inspection of the campus was conducted by the Bidder

Failure to visit the Campus to discuss, in greater detail, the specifications for the scope of work with the Facilities Manager / Principal will render the bid non-compliant. Requests for visitation of the Campus may be made directly to Jefferson Village School by phone at 207-549-7491, or by email at rkusturin@aos93.org. Bids may be emailed to that address or mailed to: Business Manager, AOS 93, 767 Main 1-A, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

