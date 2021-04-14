Advanced Search
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) – UPDATED Grounds Maintenance - Great Salt Bay CSD

The Great Salt Bay Consolidated School District is accepting proposals for campus grounds maintenance services, to include spring and fall cleanup, mowing, tree care (to include trimming and removal as needed) for the period 1 July, 2021, to 30 April, 2024, at the Great Salt Bay campus on an as-needed basis. Please note: as this would start July 1, 2021, there is no spring cleanup in the first part of the contract, but would be included in subsequent years of the contract. Bids for this RFP will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. on May 14, 2021.
Please obtain the full description of RFP requirements at
www.AOS93.org under Bid Packets.

