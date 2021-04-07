Advanced Search
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) Snow Removal & Grounds Maintenance For Jefferson Village School 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, ME 04348

The Jefferson School Department is accepting proposals for campus grounds maintenance services, to include Spring and Fall cleanup, mowing, retention pond maintenance, tree care (to include trimming and removal as needed). Winter maintenance to include plowing, sanding (or salt as needed), snow removal as needed, snow removal and de-icing of all walkways and entries for the period 1 May, 2021, to 30 April, 2024, at the Jefferson Village School campus on an as-needed basis. Bids for this RFP will be accepted until 3 pm, April 23, 2021.
Please obtain the full description of RFP requirements at
www.AOS93.org under Bid Packets.

