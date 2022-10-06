Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Request for Proposals Town of Damariscotta Mowing Services

at

The Town of Damariscotta is seeking proposals for a qualified contractor to provide lawn maintenance services at the town-owned cemeteries. Services will include providing adequate labor and equipment for spring and fall cleanup and mowing of the grounds beginning April 15, 2023 through November 30, 2025.

A copy of the full request for proposals and the official bid form can be found on the town’s website, www.damariscottame.com, or hard copies will be available upon request at the Damariscotta Town Office.
Sealed proposals clearly marked “Cemetery Mowing Bid” are due to be delivered to the Damariscotta Town Office located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 by Friday, October 28th at 10:00 AM, at which time they will be publicly opened. Award is anticipated on November 2, 2022 at the Selectboard meeting. Proof of Worker’s Compensation and General Liability insurance are required.

Questions should be directed to Patti Whitten,
Cemetery Administrator at 542-4567,
or via email at pwhitten@tidewater.net.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^