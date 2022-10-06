The Town of Damariscotta is seeking proposals for a qualified contractor to provide lawn maintenance services at the town-owned cemeteries. Services will include providing adequate labor and equipment for spring and fall cleanup and mowing of the grounds beginning April 15, 2023 through November 30, 2025.

A copy of the full request for proposals and the official bid form can be found on the town’s website, www.damariscottame.com, or hard copies will be available upon request at the Damariscotta Town Office.

Sealed proposals clearly marked “Cemetery Mowing Bid” are due to be delivered to the Damariscotta Town Office located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 by Friday, October 28th at 10:00 AM, at which time they will be publicly opened. Award is anticipated on November 2, 2022 at the Selectboard meeting. Proof of Worker’s Compensation and General Liability insurance are required.

Questions should be directed to Patti Whitten,

Cemetery Administrator at 542-4567,

or via email at pwhitten@tidewater.net.

