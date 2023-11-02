Advanced Search
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS TOWN OF NEWCASTLE • PROFESSIONAL PRE-ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Newcastle, in cooperation with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) through the Village Partnership Initiative (VPI), is requesting proposals for Professional Pre-Engineering Services. Requests for clarification/RFP amendments are due no later than 12:00pm (noon) on November 7, 2023.Proposals are to be received no later than 12:00pm (noon) on Monday, December 11, 2023.

To review the complete Request for Proposals (RFP) document as well as submission requirements, please visit the town website at https://www.newcastlemaine.us/news/1.

Communications regarding this RFP must be submitted by email and directed to Michael Martone, the RFP Coordinator and Town Planner, at Planner@NewcastleMaine.us.

