Volunteers of America Northern New England (VOA) is requesting proposals to provide Construction Management Services for a new 36-unit affordable housing facility for adults 55+ located on 56 School Street in Waldoboro, Maine.

Request for proposal documents are available at VOA Administrative office located at 14 Maine Street, Suite 100, Brunswick, Maine 04011 between the hours of 8am- 4pm, Monday – Friday.

RFP can be obtained electronically by visiting VOA’s website: https://www.voanne.org/public-notice-request-for-proposals/

VOA will be accepting proposals through 4:00 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024. Formal proposals should be sent electronically to Brian Sites, VP of Buisness Development, Volunteers of America Northern New England at brian.sites@voanne.org.

Questions or clarifications may be directed to Brian Sites, VP of Business Development, Volunteers of America Northern New England at brian.sites@voanne.org until 4:00 pm on Friday, February 2, 2024.

NOTE: Federal Provisions may apply to the project, please take notice of these provisions attached to the RFP documents.

VOA reserves the right to waive all informalities in RFP, to accept any RFP or any portion thereof, or to reject any or all RFPs, should it be deemed in its best interest to do so. Except as otherwise required by law or as specifically provided to the contrary herein, the award of this bid shall be governed by VOA’s procurement policy.

