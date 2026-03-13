The Town of Damariscotta is seeking proposals for a qualified contractor to provide lawn maintenance services at the town-owned cemeteries. Services will include providing adequate labor and equipment for spring and fall cleanup and mowing of the grounds beginning April 15, 2026 through November 30, 2028.

A copy of the full request for proposals and the official bid form can be found at www.damariscotta.maine.gov, or hard copies will be available upon request at the Damariscotta Town Office.

Sealed proposals clearly marked “Cemetery Mowing Bid” are due to be delivered to the Damariscotta Town Office located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 by Monday, March 16th at 3:00 PM, at which time they will be publicly opened. Notice of award is expected to be Thursday, March 19. Proof of Worker’s Compensation and General Liability insurance are required.

No fax or email proposals will be accepted. The Town of Damariscotta reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and waive any irregularities.

Questions should be directed to Andrew Dorr, Town Manager at 563-5168 or via email at adorr@damariscotta.maine.gov.

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