The Town of Jefferson is accepting bids for tree cutting along the Egypt Road, which is off Route 215 (So. Clary Rd.).

The Egypt Road is approximately 2.6 miles long.

Cutting will take place 24 feet from the center line and will take place on both sides of the road.

Please contact the Town Office at 549-7401 for the Specs. Sealed bids must be submitted to the Town Office by 4 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The Select Board has the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print