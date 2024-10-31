The Lincoln County News
REQUEST TOWN MOWING BIDS TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL

Bids are being solicited for the mowing of all town properties. Specifications and a list of properties are available from the Town Office. Some sites also require a Spring and Fall cleanup.The contractor must supply proof of liability insurance and workers compensation or exemption if awarded. The contract would be for 3 years, with an option for renewal. All bids should be sent via email or USPS and received by November 19th.

Email: Townoffice@sbristolme.gov
Address: 470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole, ME 04573


