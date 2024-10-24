Town of Bremen is seeking bids on a 1991 Mack Midliner Rescue Vehicle. The has 3,383 miles, automatic transmission, 2wd drive with a winch. This vehicle will not currently take an inspection sticker, this is sold “as is, where is” and the responsibility of the buyer to make this vehicle meet NFPA standards.

Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Rescue Vehicle Bid” and received at the Bremen Town Office by 4:30 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024. Bids will be opened at the Board of Selectmen’s Meeting at 5:00 pm on that date. Minimum bid of $2,500 as is.

The Selectmen have the right to accept or reject any bid submitted.

