The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for roadside mowing of Town Maintained Roads.

Persons interested in this work should read the Contract available from the Town website at townofwhitefield.com or the address below and use that document for submittal of their proposals. The contract is not valid unless or until it is accepted by the Town.

The Town must receive proposals not later than 4 pm on March 29, 2021. Bids will be opened at the Select Board meeting at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 30th at the Fire Station Conference Room, 24 Townhouse Road.

The Town of Whitefield reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and may negotiate with an apparent successful bidder to modify the scope of the work as indicated in the contract document.

Proposals must be submitted in a plain envelope marked, “Roadside Mowing” and include the complete, executed contract document. The proposal must be submitted to:

“Roadside Mowing”

Town of Whitefield

36 Townhouse Road

Whitefield, Maine 04353

