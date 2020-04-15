RSU# 12 Bid Notices

Public Notice of Bid: Sheepscot Valley RSU #12 Ground Maintenance/Plowing and Snow Removal for the RSU 12 Superintendent’s Office, Somerville, ME 2020-2021. Bid closing date: April 29th, 2020 12:00 noon. Bid proposal packets are available online at www.svrsu.org under Documents. For more information contact Larry Dancer, Dir. of Operations 207-557-4040

Public Notice of Bid: Sheepscot Valley RSU #12 Ground Maintenance/Plowing and Snow Removal for Windsor School, Windsor ME 2020-2021. Bid closing date: April 29th, 2020 12:00 noon. Bid proposal packets are available online at www.svrsu.org under Documents. For more information contact Larry Dancer, Dir. of Operations 207-557-4040

Public Notice of Bid: Sheepscot Valley RSU #12 Ground Maintenance/Plowing and Snow Removal for Chelsea School, Chelsea, ME 2020-2021. Bid closing date: April 29th, 2020 12:00 noon. Bid proposal packets are available online at www.svrsu.org under Documents. For more information contact Larry Dancer, Dir. of Operations 207-557-4040

Public Notice of Bid: Sheepscot Valley RSU #12 Ground Maintenance/Plowing and Snow Removal for Whitefield School, Whitefield, ME 2020-2021. Bid closing date: April 29th, 2020 12:00 noon. Bid proposal packets are available online at www.svrsu.org under Documents. For more information contact Larry Dancer, Dir. of Operations 207-557-4040

