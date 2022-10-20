RSU 40 School District Request for Qualifications for Comprehensive Energy Efficiency Improvements

CATIONS – ENERGY CONSERVATION PROJECT

INCLUDING DESIGN, INSTALLATION AND OPERATION OF ENERGY CONSERVATION AND RELATED AIR QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS AT EXISTING RSU 40 SCHOOL BUILDINGS

QUALIFICATIONS SUBMISSION DEADLINE:

October 13, 2022

I. QUALIFICATIONS. Pursuant to 20-A M.R.S. §15915 RSU 40 Schools requests qualifications from interested parties for an energy conservation project and related HVAC upgrades at existing district schools in accordance with the Scope of Work described in Section III. Candidates should submit qualifications in accordance with the following (qualifications of subcontractors, if applicable, may be submitted):

A. Demonstrated expertise/experience in assessment, engineering and design of heating control and delivery systems retrofits, lighting upgrades, and solar thermal systems incorporating energy savings measures and occupational health improvements, including guarantees that such retrofit measures will meet specified performance criteria.

B. Demonstrated expertise/experience in assessment, engineering, design, installation and maintenance of energy savings projects such as heating system modifications and upgrades addressing internal and external distribution systems, as well as terminal devices and controls, lighting upgrades and solar thermal systems.

C. Demonstrated expertise/experience for the purpose of serving as an expert witness for the school district with respect to claims related to work described in this request for qualifications.

D. Demonstrated expertise/experience with record-keeping requirements imposed by Davis-Bacon Act regulations.

E. Professional references of individuals and firms that the candidate, if selected by RSU 40 Schools, will assign to the district’s project, and demonstrated record of those persons working together on past projects.

F. Client references for contact by RSU 40 Public Schools.

G. Provide any additional information ESCO deems pertinent to RFQ.

II. SCHEDULE. RSU 40 Schools anticipates the following schedule, which is subject to change at the district’s sole discretion:

A. Deadline to submit qualifications: November 1, 2022

B. Candidates selected for interview: November 5, 2022

C. In-person interviews of selected candidates by the district interview committee on or after November 8, 2022

D. Selection of one or more candidates (the “selected ESCO”) by the School Board of RSU 40 Schools based on recommendation of the district’s interview committee: November 17, 2022

III. SCOPE OF WORK. The Scope of Work is subject to modification at any time at the sole discretion of the School Board of RSU 40 Schools or its authorized agents, and may include, but not limited to any or all of the following:

A. To implement energy efficiency and operational health upgrades and retrofits to the heating and ventilating systems, including solar thermal systems and lighting systems, of any or all existing RSU 40 schools.

B. RSU 40 Schools may alter or amend this Scope of Work at its sole discretion prior to executing an agreement with the selected ESCO. Once a contract is executed, the Scope of Work may be amended in accordance with the contract documents.

IV. MISCELLANEOUS.

A. Candidates must submit three paper copies of qualifications to:

Brian Race, Director of Facilities

1070 Herald Highway,

PO Box 701, Union ME 04862 RSU 40

B. The selection of a candidate pursuant to this request for qualifications does not obligate RSU 40 Schools to enter into an agreement. Any agreement entered into between RSU 40 Schools and the selected ESCO shall be in a form entirely satisfactory to the School Board of RSU 40 Schools or its authorized agents. RSU 40 Schools reserves the right to accept or reject any or all candidates on the basis of the qualifications submitted in the sole discretion of the school district’s administration, and to exercise its judgment in evaluating qualifications. RSU 40 Schools reserves the right to request additional information from any candidate in the district’s sole discretion.

C. RSU 40 Schools reserves the right to undertake energy conservation and air quality improvements in phases and, in the district’s discretion, to enter into one or more agreements under 20-A M.R.S. §15915 with the selected ESCO without initiating a new request for qualifications for up to 5 years from the date of the first agreement between RSU 40 Schools and the selected ESCO.

D. Candidates acknowledge that RSU 40 Schools is a public entity, and any requests or agreements to maintain confidentiality of any proprietary information are limited to the extent required by public records and preservation laws. Candidates should contact the Superintendent of Schools at the address stated above or by telephone at (207) 785-2277.

