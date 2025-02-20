The RSU 48 Great Salt Bay District requests proposals to provide secondary student transportation services for a five year period beginning July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2030. The RSU provides transportation to Lincoln Academy for the towns of Bremen, Damariscotta, and Newcastle, Maine.

We are seeking a company to provide safe and efficient transportation for daily runs when school is in session. A detailed RFP is available at www.rsu48.org. The deadline for proposals is 2:45pm on March 7, 2025.

