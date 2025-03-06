Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope or package with the type of bid clearly indicated on the outside:

“Bid For: Storm Damage Repairs— South Bristol, Maine”

TO: Board of Selectmen

Town of South Bristol

470 Clarks Cove Road

Walpole, Maine 04573

The bids will be opened and read aloud at the Town Office on March 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

The project involves storm damage repairs to the shoreline on sections of Shipyard Road, West Side Road, Western Gut paved lot, and at Eugley’s Landing in South Bristol.

Copies of the Bid Documents (full sets only) may be obtained from:

Electronically for $60.00 (nonrefundable) and an additional $80.00 (nonrefundable) for hard copies to be mailed. The Documents may be examined at the Town Office in Walpole, Maine and the following locations:

1. Associated General Contractors of Maine

188 Whitten Road

Augusta, Maine 04330

2. Construction Summary of Maine

734 Chestnut Street

Manchester, NH 03104

3. Pine Tree Engineering, Inc.

53 Front Street

Bath, Maine 04530

All bidders must furnish the following:

1. A completed Bid Form.

2. Experience Record (see Section 2-D).

3. A list of all subcontractors to be utilized on the project.

4. A bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check, made out to the Town of South Bristol.

The successful bidder must furnish the following:

1. Certificate of Insurance (in accordance with Section 3, Article 26)

2. 100% Construction Performance Bond

3. 100% Construction Labor and Material Payment Bond

The Town of South Bristol will have thirty (30) calendar days within which to accept or reject any bid. The work shall be completed by June 27, 2025. Liquidated damages in the amount of $250 per day are contained in the Contract.

The Town of South Bristol reserves the right to adjust the quantities contained in the Bid Form as needed in order to stay within the project budget. The Town of South Bristol reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any technical or legal deficiencies, and to accept any bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the Town of South Bristol, not necessarily the lowest bid.

By: Board of Selectmen

