SPECIAL EDUCATION AND SECTION 504 CHILDFIND NOTICE

Sheepscot Valley RSU #12 has a duty to locate, evaluate and identify any child residing in the District who qualifies for Special Education services or any child attending the public schools who may require Section 504 accommodations or services. These regulations apply to all students whether they attend private, parochial or public school.

Children eligible for special education include those children with disabilities who have autism, deaf-blindness, deafness, developmental delay, emotional disturbance, hearing impairment, mental retardation, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, speech or language impairment, specific learning disability, traumatic brain injury, or visual impairment who, because of such an impairment, need special education services.

Children eligible for Section 504 accommodations or services include those children who have a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits a major life activity.

If you suspect your child has a disability and may need special education services or 504 accommodations, or if you would like additional information, please contact your child’s teacher, or call the District’s Director of Special Services at 549-1010.

